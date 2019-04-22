Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making his first stop on the well-worn trail of potential presidential candidates here on Tuesday, addressing New Hampshire business and political leaders as he flirts with a possible primary challenge to President Trump.

The Republican governor’s long-planned appearance comes days after the release of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report, potentially giving Hogan a megaphone to critique Trump before a gathering of the national media.

The 448-page report identified 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, and described the president’s willingness to benefit from Russian interference in the 2016 election. Mueller’s team did not conclude Trump or his campaign conspired with the Russian government.

As Hogan’s national profile has risen in recent months, the popular governor has sharpened his criticism of the president’s tone and temperament. Hogan won reelection in Democratic-majority Maryland by nearly 12 points in November, only the second Republican executive in state history to win two terms. His cross-party appeals and open disdain for some of Trump’s actions have made him a darling of the Never Trump wing of the GOP.

Although those critics of the president have encouraged Hogan to mount a primary challenge, the governor has remained circumspect about whether to do so, saying “it makes no sense” to challenge Trump unless he is considerably weakened.

In his visit to the home of the first-in-the-nation primary contest, Hogan is expected to call for the Republican Party to appeal to a broader base, operate with civility and govern by consensus, according to people familiar with his prepared remarks.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during the National Governor Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

He has sounded similar themes in recent months, including his inaugural address in January and a December speech at the Niskanen Center in Washington.

In New Hampshire, even though polls show most of the GOP base is solidly behind the president, Hogan’s audience will include some activists who are thirsting for an intraparty fight.

“There’s a market for an alternative to Trump. How big that market is, that’s an open question,” said Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire state party chair who said he was taking off work Tuesday to drive an hour and listen to Hogan speak.

Cullen said he hopes Hogan’s appearance at the Politics & Eggs breakfast — hosted by the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and a must-do event for any presidential candidate — boosts Trump’s political demise.

“I’m actively for his defeat, and ideally that happens because the Republican Party nominates someone else,” Cullen said. “When somebody like Governor Hogan steps forward to criticize the president, when so many other elected officials do not, that person deserves gratitude, encouragement and maybe a little support.”

More than three-fourths of GOP voters said they would back Trump in a contested primary, according to the Granite State Poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire and released Monday. Hogan attracted just 1 percent support.

Former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld, who recently announced his candidacy, captured 5 percent. Ten percent of respondents said they supported former Ohio governor John Kasich, who ran in 2016 but has not announced a 2020 bid.

Some of the governor’s most prominent cheerleaders concede Hogan would have a difficult time breaking Trump’s hold among Republican voters, but think the governor should run anyway.

“Larry Hogan is obviously at the top of the list of credible challengers,” conservative commentator Bill Kristol said. “It would be a patriotic thing to do.”

Kristol added that the redacted version of Mueller’s report may have shaken loose some donors who until now have been reluctant to support someone other than the president.

“The donors who before would have said, ‘I don’t want to get involved’ . . . I think now some of them say, ‘I’m open to helping,’ ” Kristol said.

Hogan has not hired staff or formed an exploratory committee. He visited Iowa in March in his leadership role with the National Governors Association. And although his work for the NGA and the Republican Governors Association will take him across the country, Hogan’s spokesman Michael Ricci said the governor does not have any trips on the books to South Carolina or other early primary states.

Longtime observers of New Hampshire politics were skeptical about Trump losing a primary challenge but nonetheless welcomed Hogan’s visit.

“Unless there’s another big shoe out there to drop — which now that the Mueller report came out, I can’t imagine there is — Donald Trump is going to be the party’s nominee here,” said Andrew Smith, director of the Survey Center at the University of New Hampshire.

“Larry Hogan is a smart politician,” Smith said. “He’s probably positioning himself as someone who can unite the party in a post-Trump world.”

Thomas D. Rath, a fixture in Republican politics here, said the political and business class take very seriously the state’s role in selecting presidential candidates. Hogan, he added, will be a big draw.

“This is who we are and what we do. By and large, people would like to have a chance to vote on something,” Rath said of Hogan. “I think there’s an opportunity for someone if they could catch that lightning in a bottle.”

