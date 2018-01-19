A bipartisan group of governors along the Atlantic Coast are asking the Trump administration to exempt their states from expanded offshore drilling.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) led the effort to send a joint letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke opposing the “leasing, exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Earlier this month, the Trump administration carved out Florida from the offshore drilling program, saying drilling would be “off the table” for waters off the state. The move created an instant uproar among other governors asking why drilling would be allowed off their state’s coast.

“Like Florida, each of our states has unique natural resources and an economy that is reliant on tourism as an essential driver,” the joint letter reads. “We support the notion of energy diversity, but the environmental and economic importance of the Atlantic Ocean must be weighed against the potential unintended consequences of these types of activities.”

Along with Hogan, the letter is signed by Democratic Govs. Ralph Northam (Va.), Dan Malloy (Conn.), John Carney (Del.), Roy Cooper (N.C.), Gina Raimondo (R.I.); and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker (Mass.).

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) (Steve Helber/AP)

Hogan said during a Thursday news conference about redistricting that he is scheduled to participate in a conference call with Zinke on Monday to discuss offshore drilling and a proposal for Maryland to take ownership of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (MD 295) to widen the roadway.