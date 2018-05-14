Ben Jealous, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, takes the stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Capital Heights, Md., on May 7. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, will debut a television advertisement Tuesday, becoming the first candidate in a crowded field to buy ad time in Baltimore.

The 60-second commercial — which Jealous’s campaign said cost nearly six figures — highlights the candidate’s family history, his endorsement by the state’s largest teachers union and growth at the NAACP during his tenure.

Jealous is one of six major candidates competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who has a 69 percent approval rating, according to a Goucher poll released last month.

Jerusalem Demsas, a spokeswoman for Jealous, said the campaign plans to be on the air through the June 26 primary. State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery) released a 30-second spot in late April that aired on CNN and MSNBC in Montgomery County.