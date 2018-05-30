Valerie Ervin, right, is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland. Her running mate is Marisol Johnson, left. (Brian Witte/AP)

Gubernatorial candidate Valerie Ervin — who took over the top of the ticket two weeks ago after her running mate died of a heart attack — is suing the Maryland State Board of Elections to force officials to reprint ballots ahead of the June 26 Democratic primary.

Ervin, a former Montgomery County Council member, had been running for lieutenant governor alongside Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. After Kamenetz died suddenly May 10, Ervin filed to run for governor and chose Marisol Johnson, a former Baltimore County school board member, as her running mate.

The Ervin-Johnson ticket is the first time in Maryland history that two women of color — an African American and a Latina — are running for the state’s highest offices.

The Board of Elections has declined to print new ballots reflecting the changes and including the names of both women, saying in a letter to Ervin’s attorney that there was not enough time to place an order for the specialized ballot paper. Early voting begins June 14.

The board says election judges and volunteers will notify voters at the polls that a vote for Kamenetz-Ervin would count as a vote for Ervin and Johnson, using an asterisk and posted signs to make people aware.

But that did not satisfy Ervin. Her attorney, Mariana C. Cordier, said it also may not comply with the law. In a legal filing Tuesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Cordier asked a judge to stop the board from distributing the current ballots and force officials to reprint them or attach a sticker to reflect the new candidates.

“We believe it’s unfair,” Cordier said in an interview. “Unfortunately, candidates die or are disqualified, and it’s the job of the board to ensure a voter’s choice is truly their choice. What’s important is not the reprinting but whether the ballot is accurate.”

Cordier will address the elections board at a meeting Thursday. She said state election law requires a reprint if the ballot does not accurately reflect the list of candidates in the gubernatorial primary. To do otherwise, Cordier said, could lead to voter disenfranchisement.

Ervin is one of seven major candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge popular incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in November. Several of her Democratic rivals have said they, too, think the state should reprint the ballots.