Circuit Court Administrative Judge Angela M. Eaves denied Swain’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have prohibited the election board from requiring voters to wear masks when they cast their ballots.
Medical experts have encouraged the use of facial coverings to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many states, including Maryland, require their use in public places.
In court Friday, Eaves also rejected Swain’s request for damages and to require the defendants — who included the acting head of the Board of Elections and the county sheriff — to pay for and receive “constitutional voting rights training.”
Dan Cox, a Republican state delegate and attorney who is representing Swain, filed a second complaint on Friday. It was not taken up by Eaves and was not available for review. Cox did not return calls for comment about the judge’s ruling or the additional complaint.
According to charging documents, Swain was offered a chance to vote maskless outdoors but “argued this was unconstitutional [and] that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office was violating the law.”
Cox posted on Facebook earlier this week that his client should have been able to vote with a “normal” ballot, not a provisional ballot. Swain said in an interview on Wednesday that he felt “disenfranchised.”
“There was no legal reason for anyone to ask me to leave,” Swain said in the interview. He argued that Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring masks in public places is “not a law.”
Hogan (R) signed an order this summer that specifically requires all polling places to adhere to all public health guidance.