Circuit Court Administrative Judge Angela M. Eaves denied Swain’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have prohibited the elections board from requiring voters to wear masks when they cast their ballots.

Medical experts have encouraged the use of facial coverings to lessen the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many states, including Maryland, require their use in public places.

In court on Friday, Eaves also rejected Swain’s request for damages and to require the defendants — who included the acting head of the board of elections and the county sheriff — to pay for and receive “constitutional voting rights training.”

Daniel L. Cox, a Republican state delegate and attorney who is representing Swain, filed an amended complaint on Friday, which argues in detail how Swain’s rights allegedly were violated.

“Dan Swain believes in his religious right to [breathe] oxygen and worship the Lord his Creator with an uncovered face, including while he votes, and not with a muzzle, face covering or mask,” the lawsuit reads.

He also argues a right to health privacy, saying Swain and his son should not have to disclose any reasons they might be exempt from wearing a face covering.

The amended complaint makes the same requests that were denied by Eaves on Friday and asks her to provide a “reasonable opportunity” for Swain and his son to cast “normal” ballots before polls close on Election Day.

It was not taken up by Eaves during the hearing. Cox did not return calls for comment Friday.

According to charging documents, Swain was offered a chance to vote maskless outdoors but “argued this was unconstitutional.”

Cox posted on Facebook earlier this week that his client should have been able to vote with a “normal” ballot, not a provisional ballot. Swain said in an interview on Wednesday that he felt “disenfranchised.”

“There was no legal reason for anyone to ask me to leave,” Swain said in the interview. He argued that Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring masks in public places is “not a law.”