It isn’t the first time that Harris has said people should be able to use an unproven treatment for covid-19. Last year, Harris said during a town hall that people “should be able to go to the grocery store and get hydroxychloroquine” if their physician prescribed it, a month after the FDA revoked emergency use authorization of the drug as a covid-19 treatment, saying the risks of using it far outweighed the potential benefits. But in that case Harris did not specifically endorse the drug or encourage people to take it, saying the “jury is still out” on its effectiveness.