Council member Deni Taveras (D-District 2), the first Latina elected to the council in 2014, will serve as vice chair.

Hawkins pledged to work closely with County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who he first met about two decades ago, when he was working for then-county executive Wayne K. Curry (D) and she was a young prosecutor in the state’s attorney’s office.

Alsobrooks praised Hawkins as a leader dedicated to helping residents — always willing to assist in a crisis, even if it means answering a call at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. “I am so proud of you,” she told him in her remarks.

Hawkins, who was a close adviser to then-County Executive Rushern Baker (D), served six years in prison for an armed robbery he committed at age 21. In 2008, he was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague.

He talked openly about his past on the campaign trail two years ago, pitching himself as a candidate who believes in redemption, and referenced his “incredible journey” in his remarks to the council Tuesday.

“I’ve lived each day with it — I carried the burden of my past,” he said in an interview. “But I also carried the promise of what example I could be to others.”

Taveras, who has been a consistent advocate for Prince George’s growing immigrant community, said her elevation to vice chair “is a testament to how far we have come as a council and as a county.”

She and Hawkins said that council member Sydney Harrison (D-District 9) will serve as an unofficial “third leg” of their leadership team, a move that Taveras said is intended to prepare Harrison for future leadership on the council.

Hawkins was a swing vote on some important issues this year. He refused to support an effort to put a charter amendment on the ballot that would have allowed the council to increase the cap on the homestead tax credit.