Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidates top row left to right: Ben Jealous, Alec Ross, Krishanti Vignarajah, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetez. Bottom row left to right: Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, James Shea and state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno. (Photos by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post; Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post; Katherine Frey/The Washington Post; Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post; Astrid Riecken/ For The Washington Post; Shea campaign; Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Candidates in Maryland’s crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary on Wednesday began filing their first campaign finance reports of 2018, an early window into their viability to unseat popular and well-financed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The first gubernatorial hopeful to file a report, which includes names of donors and individual contribution amounts, was technology entrepreneur Alec Ross. The first-time candidate has lagged in early polls, but raised $1 million last year with the help of fellow techies.

Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) raised $5.4 million in the last year and have accumulated a $9 million war chest, according to an internal campaign memo obtained by news organizations Tuesday.

James Shea, an attorney and longtime Democratic fundraiser and behind-the-scenes player making his first run for office, appears to be leading the Democratic pack so far. His campaign said he raised $2 million in the last year and had $1.34 million as of last week. It’s unclear how much of the haul was loans to himself.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, who has led in early polls, also announced he raised $1 million in his first year, but has yet to disclose his cash balance.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses members of the Maryland House of Delegates in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, the first day of the state's 2018 legislative session. Standing behind Hogan is Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The primary is June 26.

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous, a favorite of national progressive groups, and his running mate Susan Turnbull, say they raised $1.5 million with $643,000 cash on hand.

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (Montgomery) announced Wednesday that he raised $545,000. Madaleno, who as a state lawmaker cannot raise money during the current legislative session, plans to seek public financing for his primary campaign. That would mean his donations would be matched by public money but total spending would be limited to $2.8 million.

Two candidates have yet to announce fundraising hauls or file reports with the state: Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who had the most of any candidate heading into 2017 with $1.6 million, and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former aide to Michelle Obama and the only woman in the race.

Finance reports are due by midnight.

The pace of fundraising is expected to pick up as the primary approaches. But early hauls help other donors identify which candidates can marshall the resources to go on air with television ads and assemble field operations.

Maryland limits contributions to candidates to $6,000, but organizations are free to spend beyond that on independent campaign expenditures. The general election is likely to attract significant spending from the Republican Governors Association, Democratic Governors Association and other outside groups.

Here are highlights from the fundraising reports:

● Ross reported $445,000 on hand. His report shows donations from a variety of technology executives and investors, including Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox , Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark. Roughly a third of Ross’s haul came from California.

●Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a policy consultant and wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D), was the first Democratic candidate to drop out of the race, citing “personal” reasons after her husband was hospitalized. But her campaign finance report will show if she was also struggling to raise cash for a bid.

●Hogan’s campaign seemed to identify Baker as the leading challenger in an internal memo widely obtained by media outlets.

“Baker faces a hotly contested primary, and whomever emerges will have had to drain their bank account, and will likely begin the general election battered, bruised and broke,” wrote campaign chairman Tom Kelso. “Meanwhile, our financial position allows us to begin making key early investments in staff and infrastructure that will pay off down the stretch.”

This story will be updated throughout the day as more fundraising reports are filed