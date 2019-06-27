U.S. Rep David Trone (D-Md.) will not see the boundaries of h is district change before the 2020 elections, following a Supreme Court decision on Thursday. (Brian Witte/AP)

The Supreme Court’s gerrymandering ruling on Thursday means the seat held by Rep. David Trone of Maryland will likely remain in Democratic hands in 2020 and ensures the state’s majority party will have the upper hand in the next round of redistricting.

The high court reversed a 2018 order directing Maryland to redraw the 6th District, which stretches from conservative Western Maryland to liberal Montgomery County, before the next congressional election. Residents of the district had sued the state, arguing that the boundaries were unfairly refashioned after the 2010 census to move Republican voters out and shift Democratic voters in. But the high court said federal courts don’t have a role in deciding partisan gerrymandering claims.

Democrats who control the Maryland House of Delegates and Senate feared the court would throw out the map, forcing lawmakers to accept boundaries that would give Republicans a chance to compete again in a district once considered a GOP stronghold.

Instead, the legislature will have the freedom to redraw the maps as it sees fit, reflecting new census data, during a special session likely to be held in the fall of 2021 or winter of 2022.

Unlike the 2011 redistricting, when Democrat Martin O’Malley was governor, the deep-blue legislature will have to contend with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has made independent redistricting a hallmark of his administration.

Hogan could veto maps he deems unfair or too partisan. But the Democrats hold a super majority in both chambers, meaning they have the votes — 29 in the Senate and 85 in the House — needed to override a gubernatorial veto.



And the court’s ruling Thursday makes clear that partisanship is not grounds to declare a district illegal.

Trone, a multi-millionaire from Potomac who is co-owner with his brother of Total Wine & More, won his seat in Congress in 2018, defeating Republican Amie Hoeber by about 20 percentage points. Coincidentally, the court delivered him another victory on Wednesday when it struck down a Tennessee law that blocked his company from opening a store in Knoxville.

Once the domain of political wonks and insiders, redistricting has drawn more attention in recent years, as advocates and some politicians — including Hogan — demand for a more independent process. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives called for states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions in their first bill of the legislative session. A handful of states had already done so.

And while the high court did nothing Thursday to stop lawmakers from drawing districts to protect incumbents, advocates say they hope lawmakers will be less partisan in the future to avoid the wrath of anti-gerrymandering constituents attuned to gerrymandering.

“There’s a lot of agreement that this has gotten ridiculous,” said Ashley Oleson, executive director of the Maryland chapter of the League of Women Voters. “They’re recognizing that people are really unhappy with the status quo.”

The specter of a new 6th district map prompted state Del. Neil C. Parrott (R-Hagerstown) to form an exploratory committee and begin raising money to run for the seat in 2020.

He amassed a war chest of $110,000, he said. But the court’s ruling means he is less likely to challenge Trone next year — and will face longer odds if he does so.

“Many people in western Maryland don’t feel represented in Congress right now and haven’t since the new maps came out in 2012,” said Parrott, who started a tea party chapter with his wife in Hagerstown in 2008.

He noted that they live in the district, unlike both Trone and his predecessor John Delaney, who also lives in Potomac, just outside the district, and is running for president.

Constituents of the 6th District “really want to see people who live, work and shop in western Maryland and share their values,” Parrott said. “It’s not fair to have someone from Beltway area represent this area in D.C.”

Maryland’s redistricting troubles started in 2011 when map-makers moved hundreds of thousands of conservative voters from Western Maryland out of the 6th District and added Democrats from Montgomery, making it easier for a Democrat to win.

In depositions, O’Malley and other Democrats plainly stated their goal: to draw seven of the state’s eight congressional districts to favor Democratic candidates.

It worked. Today Rep. Andy Harris is the only Republican member of Congress from Maryland.

Delaney ousted Republican Roscoe G. Bartlett, who had held the seat since 1993. He barely won a second term against Republican Dan Bongino in 2014, when Hogan’s surprise victory boosted GOP turnout. But in 2016 Delaney easily beat Hoeber, even though she had support from the national party.

Trone won a competitive primary in 2018, spending $16 million of his own fortune on that race and the general election campaign.

The day after the November election, a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit directed Maryland to redraw the 6th District before 2020 and gave Maryland officials until March to submit a new map.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Hogan created a nine-member emergency commission to draw a new map. The commission held public hearings and solicited maps from the public, ultimately choosing one drawn by an Oregon-based writer for the liberal politics blog Daily Kos.

In March, Hogan sent a bill to the General Assembly based on the commission’s favored map, which would have placed all of Frederick County in the 6th District and divided Montgomery County between the 6th and 8th districts.

But Democrats did not advance the legislation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

