

The line for early voters stretched out the polling place doors at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on the final day of early voting in Silver Spring, Md., on Nov. 1. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Voters in the District, Maryland and Virginia will cast ballots Tuesday to decide local and federal races that have been colored by national politics and will illustrate the extent to which America’s bitter partisian divide echoes in the states that surround its capital city.

In Virginia, four seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, with most of the candidates framing the contests as a referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D), running mate to Hillary Clinton in 2016, is facing a challenge from Republican Corey Stewart, a Trump booster who has heartily embraced the president’s divisive rhetoric on immigration, guns and other issues.

And in Maryland, Republican Larry Hogan is vying to become the first GOP governor relected in the state in more than 60 years — navigating a Democratic-majority electorate by distancing himself from the U.S. president and preaching bipartisanship, even though his actions do not always match his words.

Hogan’s Democratic opponent, former NAACP chief Ben Jealous, is on a historic jounrey of his own, seeking to become Maryland’s first African American governor. Lagging far behind in the polls and even further in fundraising, he is counting on record turnout among Democrats, including new and infrequent voters, to bridge the gap.

There are many other races — including a racially tinged D.C. City Council battle that has become a proxy measure of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s power; a closely fought battle between a Democrat, an independent and a Republican to lead Montgomery County, Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction; state legislative races in Maryland that will decide whether Hogan’s vetoes will still be easily overridden; and local council and county board races that will bring a multitude of fresh, often younger faces into elected office in the Washington suburbs.

But Nov. 6, 2018 will likely be remembered most as the first midterm after Trump’s election.



Former President Barack Obama, center left, joins with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton (D) for a rally with campaign volunteers Monday in Fairfax, Va. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

As former President Barack Obama told Virginia voters at a rally Tuesday for Kaine and congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton (D), a state senator: “The character of this country is on the ballot. The politics we expect is on the ballot. How we conduct ourselves in public life is on the ballot.”

Polls open at 6 a.m. in Virginia and 7 a.m. in the District and Maryland. They close at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Maryland and the District.

Here’s a rundown of specific races on the ballot:

Maryland



Gov. Larry Hogan (R), outside of McGarvey's pub, on October, 17 in Annapolis, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous addresses voters at a forum at B'nai Israel Congregation in Rockville, Md., on Oct. 14. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan meets with supporters Monday outside the Bethesda Metro station. (Erin Cox/The Washington Post)

At the top of the ticket, Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R) have campaigned in both Democratic and Republican strongholds across the state, hoping to significantly expand on the coalition that led to their upset victory in 2018.

Jealous and his running mate, Susan Turnbull, have struggled to compete against Hogan’s record-high approval ratings and educate voters about their progressive platform, which includes a $15 minimum wage, universal health care, reducing the prison population, expanding college affordability and offering free pre-kindergarten across the state.

Hogan is also promoting efforts to make college more affordable, along with tax cuts, business recruitment and an ambitious road construction effort.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, Democrat Ben Jealous and activist Rosario Dawson talk to reporters at a rally in Baltimore County. (Ovetta Wiggins/TWP)

Jealous said he “felt good” this weekend as the race neared its end, buoyed by an outpouring of volunteers and help from celebrities and state and national Democratic officials.

“It’s been an incredible surge,” he said after campaigning with comedian David Chappelle. “The people who are knocking on doors are having great conversations. It’s the same thing we experienced during the primary.”

Hogan hugged supporters and smiled for photos outside the Bethesda Station metro stop on a drizzly Monday afternoon, saying he was unfazed by the possibility of a so-called “blue wave” of Democratic voters.

“The good news is that if a blue wave comes, we have a purple surfboard,” Hogan said. “There are a lot of Democrats supporting us. It could be a ripple, it could be a wave. Either way, we’re going to win.”

While the governor’s race has drawn the most attention, U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin and state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, both Democrats, also face energetic challengers in their bids for reelection. Frosh is battling Republican Craig Wolf; Cardin faces Republican Tony Campbell, independent Neal Simon and Libertarian Arvin Vohra.

Two vigorously contested congressional races could drive up turnout in the western and eastern parts of the state: Democrat David Trone is taking on Republican Amie Hoeber to succeed outgoing Rep. John Delaney (D) in the 6th District; and Rep. Andy Harris (R) faces a robust challenge from Democrat Jesse Colvin in the 1st District.

Voters will also be deciding competitive county executive ­races in Montgomery, Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties, and electing legislators to fill all the seats in the General Assembly. The state GOP has targeted five Senate seats that, if flipped, would limit the Democrats’ ability to override Hogan’s vetoes.

Over the weekend, Democratic volunteers ramped up their efforts and contacted more than a half million voters. In the past three months, officials say, they have made 3 million voter contacts through phone calls, door knocks and texts.

Turnout in early voting was more than double the 2014 total in Maryland, and more than triple in Montgomery County, where there is a three-way battle for county executive. Vying for the post are Democrat Marc Elrich; fellow at-large County Council member Nancy Floreen, a Democrat-turned-independent; and Republican Robin Ficker.

Elrich said he was ready for the campaign to be over.

“It’s reached that point,” he said Monday afternoon. “Everything that could have been said has been said.”



Montgomery county executive candidates, from left: Republican Robin Ficker, Democrat Marc Elrich and independent Nancy Floreen at a debate. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The Baltimore County executive contest is for an open seat, in a county that is one of the msot purple in Maryland. Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr., a progressive and a former state delegate, is competing against Republican Al Redmer Jr., who was appointed by Hogan as the state insurance commissioner.

In Prince George’s County, state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks (D) is unopposed in her quest to become the county’s first female executive. County Council races in Prince George’s are also largely uncontested, but four contests for seats on the Board of Education have been heated, reflecting a deep divide on the board between an establishment and an insurgent faction.

Maryland voters will also decide two state ballot questions. One question asks whether the state constitution should be amended to create a “lock box” on casino revenue and require the state to spend the money on public education. The other asks if voters should be able to register on Election Day.

Virginia



A commuter walks past a symbolic Republican elephant and Democratic donkey at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station in Reston, Va., on Monday, one day before the midterm elections. (Chris Helgren/Reuters)



Republican U.S. Senate nominee Corey Stewart (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

National Democrats have poured a lot of resources into Virginia this year, targeting the four competitive congressional races in hopes of picking up seats in the House.

In the U.S. Senate race, Kaine is heavily favored to defeat Stewart, who is chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Stewart bills himself as “more Trump than Trump” and based his campaign on provocative rhetoric and appearances with pro-Confederate groups. Though he nearly got the GOP nomination for governor last year, Stewart has struggled to connect with voters in urban and suburban parts of the state.

He raised about $2.6 million compared with Kaine’s $22.3 million and was shunned by many other Republicans down the ticket. Stewart planned to close out the campaign Monday night with a rally in Prince William.



U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) participates in a debate against state senator Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun) on September 21 in Leesburg, Va.

Going into election season, the state’s fiercest battle seemed to be the 10th District, where Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock was trying for a third term even as the Washington D.C. suburbs she represents turned increasingly blue. Republicans have held the seat for nearly 40 years.

Democratic challenger Jennifer Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, raised $5.4 million compared with Comstock’s $5.8 million, making this the most expensive congressional race in the state.

Comstock had to strike a complicated pose, distancing herself from Trump — who is unpopular in the district — and emphasizing her track record on local issues.

But the 10th District contest was sometimes overshadowed by drama in other parts of the state.

In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Rep. Dave Brat (R) and Democrat Abigail Spanberger have been locked in a tight race. A mix of Richmond suburbs and rural areas stretching from Culpeper County in the north to Nottoway County in the south, the 7th is a one-time GOP stronghold that appears to be up for grabs in the Trump era.

Trump, who has endorsed Brat, is popular in the rural areas but has energized Democratic opposition in the suburbs. Brat is a former economics professor who won the seat four years ago after a shocking primary upset over then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R). Spanberger is a former CIA agent and federal law enforcement officer whose résumé may appeal to swing voters and moderate Republicans turned off by Trump.



Democrat Jennifer Wexton tours through Loudoun County on Oct. 6.

In Hampton Roads, popular incumbent Rep. Scott W. Taylor (R) was saddled with allegations that staffers submitted fraudulent nomination signatures in an effort to get an independent candidate on the ballot.

His Democratic opponent, newcomer Elaine Luria, has painted Taylor as untrustworthy because of the scandal. Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, said he was let down by overzealous campaign workers.

The district is heavily military, and while it went for Trump by a narrow margin in 2016, it supported Democrat Ralph Northam for governor last year.

Two political newcomers are vying for the 5th District seat, which is being vacated by freshman Rep. Thomas Garrett (R), who announced in the spring that he was struggling with alcoholism and would not seek reelection. Republican Denver Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer and distillery owner, faces Democrat Leslie Cockburn, a former “60 Minutes” producer and author.

Virginia voters will also find two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.

One would make it possible for localities to grant a partial tax exemption to real estate that’s subject to recurrent flooding if the owner has invested in flood-proofing the property. Each locality would have to seek permission from the General Assembly, and restrictions could be placed on the tax exemption.

The other measure would make it easier for the surviving spouse of a veteran with 100 percent disability to keep a tax break. Under current law, the spouse of a disabled veteran is exempted from taxes on a principle residence, but only if they stay in that residence. The amendment would extend the tax break if the surviving spouse moves to a different primary residence.

Voters in Arlington and Alexandria will also vote in school board and local government contests.

The District

In the District, voters will be electing seven D.C. Council members, the mayor, the attorney general and the city’s nonvoting delegate to the House of Representatives, along with other, less prominent offices.

But attention is focused on a single race: The contest between incumbent council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and independent challenger Dionne Reeder for one of two at-large council seats. The other seat is expected to go to incumbent council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large).

The race between Reeder and Silverman is a political test for Bowser (D), who is expected to win a second term in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. She faces independent Dustin Canter, Libertarian Martin Moulton and Statehood Green Party candidate Ann Wilcox.



Council candidate Dionne Bussey-Reeder, left, and Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large)

Bowser has endorsed Reeder over Silverman in the council race, directing an unprecedented amount of mayoral clout toward an effort to unseat an incumbent council member.

Silverman, a first-term lawmaker, is a former journalist and former employee of the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank. She has been in the vanguard as the council has advanced progressive legislation over the last several years, including one of the nation’s most generous policies guaranteeing paid leave to new parents, sick workers and those who need to care for an ailing relative.

That has earned her the enmity of some D.C. business groups – and of Bowser, who opposed the paid-leave legislation and has repeatedly clashed with Silverman. Their relationship hit a low point in the spring, after one of the mayor’s appointees hosted a rally at which a speaker directed anti-Semitic slurs at Silverman, who is Jewish. (The appointee, Josh Lopez, apologized for the man’s comments and resigned from the board of the D.C. Housing Authority. He is now working to elect Reeder.)



D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) applauds the Eastern Senior High School choir at a luncheon for senior citizens displaced by a fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments.

Reeder has criticized the paid leave law for lavishing city resources on workers who commute to the District from Virginia and Maryland, and alleged that Silverman has been unfairly aggressive in her oversight of government programs and projects that benefit the predominantly African American neighborhoods of Southeast Washington.

Silverman has defended her record, saying she was seeking to make sure that taxpayer dollars are wisely spent.

Reeder and her campaign staff have also sought to paint Silverman as an outsider – most recently on Monday, when the Reeder campaign’s Twitter account posted a graphic that included a grainy image of Silverman’s face and text noting that Silverman “was born and raised in Baltimore.” (Reeder is a third-generation Washingtonian; Silverman has lived in D.C. since the 1990s.)

Jennifer Barrios, Erin Cox, Antonio Olivo and Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.