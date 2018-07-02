Pedestrians cross a shimmering Pennsylvania Avenue as temperatures reached the mid 90s on Sunday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

It’s the hottest day of a very hot heat wave.

This heat wave has been the season’s longest, and temperatures will rise Monday to between 93 and 98 degrees — and it could feel as hot as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a heat advisory for the area from noon until 8 p.m., and the District has activated its heat emergency plan, meaning cooling centers across the city will be open. People who need transportation to a cooling center should call 202-399-7093 or 311.

Here’s what else D.C. officials say you should do — and not do — during the extreme heat:

• Stay indoors: Find places in the shade or with air conditioning. Visit a District cooling center.

• Do not leave children or pets in vehicles: They can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes.

• Drink plenty of fluids: Increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

• Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen: Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

• Check on your neighbors: Young children, the elderly and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

A list of cooling center locations can be found at [heat.dc.gov].