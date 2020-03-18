But the global coronavirus pandemic abbreviated the annual marathon of policy making for the first time since the Civil War. Working with a skeleton crew, in conditions that defied social distancing guidelines, Maryland’s 188 lawmakers passed roughly 500 bills in a matter of days this week, and adjourned nearly three weeks early while the Maryland National Guard was stationed outside.

AD

AD

The legislature rushed to secure the top priorities of the Democratic majority: a package of tax increases that target the digital economy, new laws to help cushion an expected virus-related economic freefall and a curtailed version of a top-to-bottom revamp of public schools that was more than three years in the making.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who had urged lawmakers to disperse as soon as feasible, has been sharply critical of some of those policies. His spokesman declined to say whether he would veto the bills or allow them to become law.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) (Brian Witte/AP)

At the unrelenting urging of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), the legislature ended a 13-year-old lawsuit between the state and the four historically black colleges and universitites over disparities in funding and programs.

AD

The legislation calls for the state to pay the universities $577 million over the next 10 years.

AD

Jones had called the protracted lawsuit a “stain on on the national reputation of Maryland’s higher education system.”

General Assembly leaders vowed to return for a special session at the end of May, when they hope the threat of the virus will have passed.

Lawmakers voted to put two proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot: one to legalize sports betting, and a second that would give the legislature additional authority in writing the budget. The latter would reduce one of the governor’s most potent powers.

As lawmakers hurtled toward adjournment, they passed a $47.5 billion budget with little debate and steered roughly $100 million to combatting the public health crisis and economic fallout triggered by the pandemic.

AD

They passed job protections for people who are quarantined and unemployment benefits for people who lose paychecks because economic activity has ground to a halt. They also expanded access to telehealth services, and passed a bill designed to reduce costs for testing for the virus and prohibit price gouging.

AD

The day was unlike any other final day of session. The public had been banned from the State House complex the previous week because of the virus. There were no high school pages handing out paper amendments, no visitors gawking from the gallery above the vaulted chambers. With restaurants closed and lobbyists barred, there were no receptions or revelry along Main Street or State Circle.

As the sped through bills, “adjourning” and reconvening in order to leapfrog procedural rules, a pair of older senators chatted in the bathroom about optimum disinfecting routines.

A sign indicates the Maryland State House, which is normally open daily to the public, is closed due to concerns about coronavirus. (Brian Witte/AP)

While lawmakers were sequestered with just a handful of reporters to observe them, the rest of the public had limited options to see their government in action. Constituents, activists and lobbyists were forced to listen to an often spotty feed of committee hearings, voting sessions and floor debates. Several Republican lawmaekrs, in particular, said the crisis has demonstrated how the General Assembly has failed to fully embrace technology in order to provide the utmost transparency to the public.

AD

AD

Casualties of the abbreviated session included some marquee proposals pushed by leadership this year: a policy for compensating innocent people who were wrongly imprisoned, a statewide ban on the use of plastic bags, a collection of police transparncy bills and ban on the sale of all flavored nicotine products, including vaping and methonal cigarettes.

Leaving Annapolis without finding a way to guaranatee to payment to exonerees espeically stung, said Sen. Will Smith (D-Montgomery), chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

“Like so many good pieces of legislation this year, we had the votes, we just didn’t have the time,” he said.

AD

Sponsors of the anti-vaping and plastic-bag ban bills vowed to reintroduce them next year.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Del. Dereck Davis (D-Prince George’s). “If we are really going to do something about youth smoking, this is where it starts.”

AD

The top priority of Democrats did cross the finish line, however. Lawmakers approved an education overhaul that would pump as much as $4 billion annually into public schools by 2030 and prescribe policies designed to make Maryland schools.

National education policy experts say no other state has passed such a major overhaul on education policy since Massachusetts - regarded as the nation’s gold standard on public education - revamped its system almost 30 years ago.

AD

Several Republicans opposed the measure, saying it was ill-advised and fiscally irresponsible for lawmakers to continue to push a costly public school reform during economic uncertainty.

The Senate added an economic stopgap if the state can not afford to fund the programs, which include expanding prekindergarten; increasing funding to schools with a high percentage of poor, special education or limited-English students; raising teacher pay and increase standards; and adding more programs to ensure that students are prepared for college and careers.

AD

Under another amendment, the program would halt if certain academic thresholds are not met.

“This bill now has all the safeguards that everybody wanted it to have,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City), the chairman of House Appropriations Committee, during the debate.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talks to reporters during a break on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Annapolis, Md., on the last day of a shortened legislative session due to the coronavirus.. (Brian Witte)

The abrupt end to the session also meant the end — for now — of a plan to give casinos, racetracks and Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder the right to build a sports betting industry here. Although voters will be asked to legalize sports betting in November, the detailed framework to to set up the industry was stripped from the bill.

AD

“We tried our best,” Senate President Ferguson (D-Baltimore) said as the measure came up for a vote.

“What does the bill do?” another senator asked.

“Not much,” Ferguson responded.

Snyder began lobbying for a license shortly after the 90-day session began in January, meeting privately with state and local leaders to push for a license and pitching the idea to build a stadium here. Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery), the bill sponsor, said last-minute interest to include the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles made it impossible to sort it out quickly.

AD

“I think it just became a timing issue,” he said. “We just didn’t have enough time.”

Republicans in the House of Delegates strongly objected to the constitutional amendment about the budget, which if approved by voters this fall would grant lawmakers power to move money around in the budget, rather than simply cut it. They said was it a move to strip authority from Hogan, who currently can use his budgeting power as a bargaining chip.

AD

The proposal has been floated around Annapolis for more than a decade, offered by lawmakers from both parties.

For some lawmakers, the truncated session meant shelving their priorities on a host of constituent issues and concerns.