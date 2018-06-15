Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) addresses supporters during a reelection campaign kick-off at the Union Jack's British Pub on June 9 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) raised more than a million dollars between May 16 and June 10, his campaign said Friday, building his fundraising lead over the Democrats vying to challenge him in November.

Former NAACP head Ben Jealous, who is considered a frontrunner in the Democratic primary race along with Prince George’s County executive Rushern L. Baker III, reported raising about $381,000, more than twice as much as Baker, who raised $180,000..

Hogan’s campaign said the governor has more than $9.4 million in his campaign coffers, which campaign chairman Tom Kelso said puts him in a “commanding position” compared to whomever is nominated in the June 26 Democratic primary.

“Our potential opponents are quickly burning through their remaining funds as they continue to compete for their party’s nomination and will likely begin the general election battered, bruised, and nearly broke,” Kelso said in a memo to Hogan’s finance committee that was distributed to reporters.

The governor’s approval rating hovers near 70 percent in Maryland, even though registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans more than 2-to-1.

With less than two weeks to go before the primary, Jealous and his running mate, Susan Turnbull, have just under $400,000 on hand, his campaign said.



Democratic candidates for Maryland governor from left: Alec Ross, Krishanti Vignarajah, Rushern L. Baker III, Richard S. Madaleno Jr., Ben Jealous and James L. Shea, chat during a commercial break during a forum at the NBC4/Telemundo44 studios June 14 in Washington, DC. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Baker, who was in a statistical dead-heat with Jealous in a June 5 Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, reported less than half that amount — $170,000 — in campaign accounts belonging to himself and his running mate, Elizabeth Embry.

Jealous is also being supported by two outside independent groups, which together are spending about $1 million to boost his campaign.

Tech entrepreneur Alec Ross said he raised $110,000 in the last reporting period and has about $164,000 in cash between himself and his running mate, Julie Verratti.

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (Montgomery), who is participating in Maryland’s public financing system, said he raised nearly $340,000 during the reporting period. He has spent most of it, however; his campaign spokesman said Madaleno has $16,000 in the bank.

Former Michelle Obama policy director Krishanti Vignarajah raised $23,279, according to her campaign filing, and has nearly $500,000 cash on hand — more than any other Democrat.

Baltimore attorney James L. Shea had not reported his fundraising by 6 p.m. Friday.