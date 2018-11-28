Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman (R), who lost his reelection bid earlier this month, has been appointed to a full-time job with the Maryland State Workers’ Compensation Commission.

A spokeswoman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Kittleman and a second appointee, lawyer Howard L. Metz of Frederick, were picked from among a pool of applicants for two vacancies on the 10-member commission.

The job requires confirmation by the Maryland Senate, and it comes with a 12-year term and annual salary of at least $146,000. Kittleman will begin work after he leaves office Monday, even though the state Senate won’t take up the appointment until the legislative session begins in mid-January.

A moderate who led a Democrat-leaning jurisdiction and spent 10 years in the state legislature, Kittleman was widely seen as a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate before the midterm elections, when he was one of two incumbent Republican county executives in Maryland ousted in a Democratic wave.

State law prohibits members of the workers’ compensation commission from working in politics or holding other public offices. The commission, based in Baltimore, enforces worker compensation laws, including fining employers who do not buy proper insurance, and adjudicates contested workers’ compensation claims from across the state.