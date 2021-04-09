Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Friday announced the creation of a work group that will address the rise in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans.

The chair of the work group is former U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur, who Hogan called “a strong advocate for justice and for the Asian American community.” The formation of the work group comes after a surge of attacks on Asian Americans nationwide and three weeks after shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area killed eight, including six Asian women.

Hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018, Hogan said in a statement. The governor has spoken publicly about the anti-Asian harassment that his wife, Yumi, an immigrant from South Korea, and her three adult daughters have faced since the pandemic began.

The group will be made up of a variety of experts, whose selection Hur will oversee, and will issue recommendations for the Hogan administration. Hogan announced last month that he would direct law enforcement officials to increase visibility patrols around Asian-owned businesses and encouraged witnesses to report crimes to the state’s hate crime hotline. He has also urged Congress to improve the reporting of hate crimes.