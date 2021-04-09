Hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have more than doubled since 2018, Hogan said in a statement. The governor has spoken publicly about the anti-Asian harassment that his wife, Yumi, an immigrant from South Korea, and her three adult daughters have faced since the pandemic began.
The group will be made up of a variety of experts, whose selection Hur will oversee, and will issue recommendations for the Hogan administration. Hogan announced last month that he would direct law enforcement officials to increase visibility patrols around Asian-owned businesses and encouraged witnesses to report crimes to the state’s hate crime hotline. He has also urged Congress to improve the reporting of hate crimes.