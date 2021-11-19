“We’ve tried to do everything we possibly can to fix the problem,” said Hogan said earlier this week when asked about Baltimore moving toward its 300th homicide for the

seventh year in a row, a benchmark it has reached since. “But it really is going to take some immediate action by the leaders in Baltimore to try to address the problem. The basic problem is . . . we’re not arresting enough people. We’re not prosecuting them. We’re not taking them off the streets.”