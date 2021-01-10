He added that as a lifelong Republican, he has been “embarrassed and ashamed” by members of the GOP who fueled the false allegations of election irregularities that brought thousands to Washington on Wednesday.
Hogan specifically mentioned Rep. Andy Harris, the lone GOP member of Congress from Maryland, who voted in favor of two objections to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory hours after the attack on the Capitol.
Harris spoke on the House floor during the night debate over certifying the election results, declaring there was ample reason to challenge the outcome of the vote even though claims of fraud have been made without evidence.
The governor, who is term-limited and has been exploring whether he may have future options within in the GOP at the national level, said he was “outraged” by Harris’s actions. But he stopped short of agreeing with the Maryland Democratic Party, which has called on Harris to resign.
Hogan also criticized the security lapses that allowed the riots to last over four hours. He said he mobilized the Maryland National Guard and other police forces once he heard about the attack but was not able to send them to the U.S. Capitol until the Defense Department gave permission after 5 p.m.
“We were just waiting for our call,” he said.