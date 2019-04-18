Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis on May 1 to allow the House of Delegates to elect a successor for the late Michael E. Busch.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed an executive order on Thursday calling for what he described as an “extraordinary” special session of the General Assembly.

“It is my solemn duty to call a special session of the General Assembly in order to elect a successor to Speaker Busch,” Hogan said in a statement. “As we close a significant chapter in our state’s history, we will continue the critical work that Mike Busch dedicated so much of his life to doing.”

Busch (D-Anne Arundel), the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history, died on April 7, the day before the General Assembly ended its annual 90-day session.

Three of Busch’s top lieutenants — Economic Matters Committee Chair Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) are competing to succeed him.

