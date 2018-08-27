Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s reelection campaign raised $2.3 million this summer and has $9.3 million on hand to spend between now and Election Day, according to a campaign memo released Monday morning ahead of a campaign finance deadline.

The size of his war chest is large by Maryland standards and complements $1.25 million raised by the Maryland Republican Party and significant spending on Hogan’s behalf by the Republican Governors Association.

According to a memo from campaign chairman Tom Kelso to the campaign’s fundraising committee, Hogan (R), his running mate Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) and the Maryland GOP have together raised $24 million since Hogan’s upset 2014 victory in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1.

The campaign did not release its full campaign finance report, which is due by midnight on Tuesday and will identify donors and outline the governor’s spending. The memo from Kelso says that 94 percent of the governor’s donors are from Maryland.

Tuesday’s filing deadline marks a halfway point between the June 26 primary and the Nov. 6 election, now 10 weeks away.

Hogan, who has governed as a moderate and maintains high approval ratings, faced no primary opponent and had $9.3 million in the bank in mid June.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous. (Pete Marovich for The Post and AP)

Democrat Ben Jealous, the former NAACP chief, raised about $2.9 million during his successful quest to win a six-way nominating contest. He spent most of it, and had comparatively little left — $385,000 between his account, that of his running mate Susan Turnbull and a slate created to support them — as of mid-June.

Prominent labor groups, including the Maryland State Educators Association and the Service Employees International Union, and independent expenditure groups spent more than $1 million to support Jealous in the primary.

But neither those groups nor the Jealous campaign has mustered spending in recent weeks to combat attack ads by the Republican Governors Association or the statewide advertising campaign Hogan launched last week.

The Jealous campaign and its allies have not said when they plan to start their media campaign.

A recent poll shows the governor with a substantial, double-digit lead over Jealous.