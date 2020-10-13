Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday named Amelia Chassé Alcivar, his former communications director, to serve as his chief of staff.

Chassé Alcivar will replace Keiffer J. Mitchell, a longtime aide and lobbyist, who stepped in temporarily to fill the position after Roy McGrath abruptly resigned in August.

Chassé Alcivar worked in the Hogan administration from 2016 to 2019, first as deputy communications director and then in the lead role. Since her departure, she has led the communications team at the Republican Governors Association.

“Amelia brings to the table a deep knowledge of our administration’s priorities and a management record of results that will be invaluable as we continue working to change Maryland for the better,” Hogan (R) said in a statement.

Before joining the Hogan administration in 2016, Chassé Alcivar held positions with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), the America Rising PAC and Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Mitchell will return to his previous position as chief legislative officer and assume a new role as senior counselor to the governor, Hogan said. Mitchell became acting chief of staff after revelations that McGrath received a large severance package from a quasi-governmental agency just days before he joined the Hogan administration.