“Amelia brings to the table a deep knowledge of our administration’s priorities and a management record of results that will be invaluable as we continue working to change Maryland for the better,” Hogan (R) said in a statement.
Before joining the Hogan administration in 2016, Chassé Alcivar held positions with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), the America Rising PAC and Sen. John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Mitchell will return to his previous position as chief legislative officer and assume a new role as senior counselor to the governor, Hogan said. Mitchell became acting chief of staff after revelations that McGrath received a large severance package from a quasi-governmental agency just days before he joined the Hogan administration.