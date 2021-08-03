An official with the state health department confirmed Tuesday that the agency is investigating an outbreak at the Cecil County Fair, which was held from July 23 to Aug. 1. Hogan attended the fair on July 27.
Charles Gischlar, a spokesman for the department, said as of Aug. 1 the Cecil County Health Department has confirmed two cases linked to the fair. He said contact tracing is underway on lab-confirmed cases in the county. The state also is sequencing specimens to determine whether the cases are of the delta variant.
Maryland is seeing an uptick in cases, and the community transmission rates and positive rates are higher in Cecil County, which borders Pennsylvania and Delaware, than the state overall.
The testing positivity rate in Cecil is at 6.09 percent, which is nearly double the state’s rate of 3.38 percent. The county’s seven-day average case per 100,000 residents is at 10.83, while the state’s average is 8.02.