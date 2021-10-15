“Issues of salary and retention came up for the police department, but that wasn’t the issue for the community,” said Oriadha, who co-founded the advocacy group PG Change Makers. “The community was talking about the devaluing of people of color and their lives and their bodies, so to me, saying you’re investing in police rather than in the communities and in the root causes of crime. . . . That’s a slap in the face to exactly what those work groups and commissions were put together for.”