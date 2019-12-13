The priorities Hogan identified have already been embraced by the General Assembly, but they fall far short of the broad and detailed Kirwan overhaul, which Democratic lawmakers say is their No. 1 priority for the legislative session that begins in January. Among other things, the Kirwan recommendations would substantially boost teacher pay and training, as well as technology and vocational education.

Hogan has sharply criticized the hefty price tag of the Kirwan plan, even as he begins to outline his own education priorities.

“I believe very strongly that every single child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” Hogan said in a statement Friday. “We are reaffirming our commitment to provide increased investment for our schools, more accountability for Maryland parents, teachers and taxpayers, and most importantly, better results for our children.”

It is unclear how many 3- and 4-year-olds would have access to full-day prekindergarten with the additional $100 million over two years proposed by Hogan. His office said the state spent $31.7 million last year to provide full-day pre-K to more than 8,000 4-year-olds.

Hogan said he plans to commit more than $30 million over the next two years to grants for low-income schools to provide full-time health-care practitioners, counselors, additional social workers, psychologists and other wraparound services. More than 300 schools would receive those services with the funding, the governor’s office said.

He said he would also introduce legislation to allocate $1 million to help low-income students take Advanced Placement tests free of charge. That money would pay for 25,500 exams.

Incoming Senate president Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said in a statement that he was pleased to see Hogan adopt proposals that were made by the General Assembly.

For fiscal year 2021 alone, the Kirwan Commission said, $162.3 million should be spent on early-childhood education. Overall, the commission called for state and local governments to spend $3.8 billion more on education by 2030.

