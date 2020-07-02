The governor’s proposal to scale back employee pay was tabled until next month, but $413 million worth of other budget cuts were enacted and Hogan warned an estimated $1.2 billion revenue shortfall would require “painful decisions” in the months ahead. A statewide hiring freeze has been in effect since April 10, though the freeze has exemptions for jobs responding to the pandemic.

The administration would not provide Crim’s job title but said he works in the Department of Budget and Management to oversee the revamping of the state’s budget in light of the pandemic.

“One of the biggest challenges the state faces in the weeks and years ahead is solving the budget crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mr. Crim is rejoining the administration to provide expertise and help oversee this critical long-term project,” Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said.

As of Wednesday, that role was being performed publicly by Hogan’s longtime budget secretary, David R. Brinkley, a former state senator who spent a decade on the Budget and Taxation Committee, and Deputy Budget Secretary Marc L. Nicole, an 19-year veteran of the department.

Crim did not respond to requests for comment on his new role.

Crim and Hogan launched their first partnership nearly a decade ago in 2011 when they founded the Change Maryland advocacy group to lobby against a series of state tax increases. The group eventually became the vehicle for Hogan’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign, with Crim at the helm, that delivered one of the nation’s biggest political upsets that year.

Crim initially joined the administration in 2015 as Hogan’s Director of Public Affairs, a role that, like all of senior staff, included giving advice on budget decisions. He left the post two years later to launch what was described at the time as “a nonprofit associated with the governor,” although it never materialized. Another adviser runs Change Maryland and Hogan’s other two political action committees.

