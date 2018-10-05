Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of three Republican governors who called for an investigation into the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, would not say Thursday whether he would confirm Kavanaugh if he were a member of the U.S. Senate.

“I have frankly no involvement in that. I’ve never taken any position on any Supreme Court nominee,” Hogan told the editorial board of the Baltimore Sun, which first reported the comments. “I’m not qualified to make those decisions. I’m not a member of the Senate. I haven’t seen the report. I haven’t watched the testimony. I’m working 15, 18 hours a day, seven days a week. I’m not sitting home watching television. I follow sort of what’s happening but I don’t feel educated enough to make that decision, which is why I’m not a member of the U.S. Senate.”

For the past week, state Democratic Party officials have been calling on Hogan to say whether he believed Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. They criticized the governor Friday for refusing to say whether he supports Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous called on Hogan to “use his stature as a leader of his party to urge his Republican peers in the U.S. Senate to place respect for women before the political interests of the GOP.”

Kavanaugh’s nomination advanced in the U.S. Senate on Friday, and senators could hold a final vote this weekend.