In dueling news conferences held just blocks apart Wednesday morning, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic challenger Ben Jealous each unveiled endorsements from Democratic elected officials from Baltimore County, presaging a fierce battle for votes in one of Maryland’s bellwether counties.

Hogan, a popular Republican seeking a second term in a heavily Democratic state, collected his first endorsement from a sitting Democratic state lawmaker, outgoing Sen. James Brochin (Baltimore County), who urged fellow Democrats to vote for the right person for the job and not blindly follow party allegiance.

Jealous, a former NAACP president who decisively won a six-way Democratic primary, rolled out endorsements from Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) and seven other current officeholders.

Both candidates told reporters gathered in Towson, Md., that they would aggressively court the swing jurisdiction’s half-million voters and that winning Baltimore County was key to their statewide strategies.

Sarbanes described Jealous as the candidate best positioned to appeal to Democrats who say education is their top issue this year. The congressman also repeatedly called Jealous “an investor” in the state’s future, trying to reframe Republican claims that Jealous’s proposals for universal health care and debt-free college are too costly for Maryland.

Although there are twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans in Baltimore County, voters there have been willing to cross party lines, backing Hogan in 2014 over Democrat Anthony G. Brown by 53,202 votes. Hogan’s overall margin of victory was 65,510 votes.

Jealous and his supporters say they are confident they can persuade Democrats to back him this year, in part because progressives are surging in key races across the country and many Marylanders are disgusted with President Trump.

“We’re talking about delivering a powerful narrative,” Sarbanes said. “It’s a new day. It’s a new election.”

Brochin, who has been a maverick in the Democratic caucus during his 16 years in the General Assembly, said Jealous was pulling the party too far to the left, while Hogan had set partisanship aside — most notably by trying to set up an independent commission to draw new legislative districts. The lawmaker said he “couldn’t stay silent” as other Democrats lined up behind their party’s nominee.

Brochin ran for Baltimore County executive this year instead of seeking another term in the legislature; he lost the Democratic primary to progressive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. by 17 votes.

He is known as one of the General Assembly’s most dogged campaigners and promised to focus his energy for the next few months on helping Hogan win votes in Baltimore County. “I’ll do whatever he wants, whatever he needs,” Brochin said.