Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has dropped the idea of challenging President Trump in the 2020 primary, but he made clear this week that he will continue to speak out against the leader of his party when he thinks it is warranted.

At the Pickles Pub in Baltimore Tuesday evening, before the Baltimore Orioles played the Washington Nationals, Hogan strongly condemned Trump’s call for four Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives — all women of color — to “go back” to the “places from which they came.”

“I thought the comments were terrible and very unbecoming of a president,” Hogan told WJZ, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore. “Totally inappropriate.”

A divided U.S. House voted largely along party lines Tuesday to condemn Trump’s remarks about the congresswomen, saying the president had made “racist comments that have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.” Only four Republicans broke ranks and voted with the Democrats — Reps. Will Hurd (Tex.), the lone black Republican in the House; Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Susan Brooks (Ind.) and Fred Upton (Mich.). Independent Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), who quit the GOP this month, also voted for it. Six Republicans did not vote.

Trump was referring to Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), all of whom were born in the United States, and Ilhan Omar (Minn.), who became a U.S. citizen after fleeing civil war in Somalia when she was a child. This week, facing harsh criticism from Democrats, Trump doubled down on his initial tweet Sunday, saying he doesn’t “have a Racist bone in my body!”

[This chart shows which Republicans have commented on Trumps tweets, and what they said]

According to a Washington Post analysis, none of the four Republicans in Virginia’s congressional delegation — Reps. Ben Cline, H. Morgan Griffith, Denver Riggleman and Rob Wittman — had commented on Trump’s remarks as of Wednesday morning. All voted against the resolution.

Rep. Andy Harris, the sole Republican representing Maryland in Congress, also voted against the resolution. He defended Trump in a radio interview Monday, saying his comment were “clearly” not racist.

“He could have meant to go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from,” Harris told Baltimore talk radio WBAL.

The president’s tweet began by referring to the countries that the congresswomen “originally” came from.

Hogan announced in June that he would not challenge Trump in 2020, dashing the hopes of Trump’s leading GOP critics, who for months had courted the governor as a moderate who had maintained top approval ratings in a deeply blue state.

Hogan will become the chair of the National Governors Association on July 26 and has said he will continue to engage in debates about the future of the Republican Party.

