Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he was launching a process to pay what could be millions of dollars to five wrongly convicted men who collectively spent 120 years in prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

The men have sought compensation over the past 18 months from the state Board of Public Works, which is authorized to issue such payments but has not done so since 2004.

Hogan (R), who chairs the board, said two weeks ago that it did not have the right system in place to determine the amount of payments. He faulted the Democratic-majority legislature for failing to pass laws creating rules for compensating exonerees.

On Wednesday at a public meeting of the board, Hogan said he had instructed its general counsel to work with the state’s administrative law judges to create a compensation plan for the men.

“These individuals should not have to wait for the legislature to finally act,” Hogan said. “There is no question that they deserve to be compensated.”

Maryland lags far behind others in compensating those who were wrongly imprisoned, experts say.



Clockwise from top left, four of the Maryland men seeking compensation from the state Board of Public Works: Walter Lomax, Hubert James Williams, Lamar Johnson and Clarence Shipley. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Nearly three dozen wrongly convicted felons have been exonerated in the state over the past 30 years, which like most other states allows them to be compensated for their time spent behind bars.

But, in part because of onerous procedures, only nine Maryland exonerees have sought payment — and just three have received money. The most recent damages were awarded 15 years ago by the Board of Public Works.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

