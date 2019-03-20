Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D) resigned from the board of the University of Maryland Medical System. She had come under criticism for a deal where she got a contract with the hospital system to buy her self-published children's books. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post/Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly will meet Wednesday afternoon with University of Maryland Medical System officials to discuss the financial deals awarded to its board members.

Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert) and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) have all sharply criticized the deals, which were first reported by the Baltimore Sun and were in some cases worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

They plan to meet Wednesday with Robert A. Chrencik, the president and chief executive officer of the medical system, known by its initials UMMS, and Mark L. Wasserman, its senior vice president.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh resigned Monday from the board after criticism for selling 20,000 copies of her self-published children’s book series “Healthy Holly” to the University of Maryland health system. On a financial disclosure form, she listed a $100,000 profit for one year from selling the books. Pugh’s spokesman James E. Bentley II said the mayor is leaving the board to deal with pressing issues in Baltimore.

Stephen A. Burch, chairman of the board, said Tuesday that he requested board members who have business relationships with the medical system to immediately take a voluntary leave of absence from the board while they review their governance practices. Those members include August J. Chiasera, former state senator Francis X. Kelly, James A. Soltesz and Walter A. Tilley, Jr.

Burch said he has also accepted the resignations of board members John W. Dillon and Robert L. Pevenstein, who both reported making more than $100,000 annually through contracts with the system.

Soltesz put to a separate statement saying his company was awarded an engineering contract by UMMS five years before he joined the board He said the contract was awarded based on competitive bidding and that he had no relationship with the board at the time and has not participated in any board matters involving his company or contract.

“I have asked for an independent review of these facts, which I think will show that we complied with the highest ethical standards,” he said in a statement. “I will happily remain on leave from the Board until this matter is thoroughly reviewed.”

Burch said that he is taking seriously the concerns raised and that addressing the issue is one of his highest priorities.

“Not only have we taken these critical steps, we will evaluate how the Board conducts business, including a comprehensive review of existing agreements and contracts, and will create a path forward, with a view toward enhanced governance and optimal transparency,” Burch said in a statement.

Hogan last week called the deals “unseemly” and “appalling” and pledged to take “whatever action is necessary” to remove the appearance of impropriety. Miller called the scandal “self-dealing” and a “huge disaster” and Busch, who has been on the board for 16 years, said the unfolding scandal was the worst he’s seen in Maryland politics.

Legislation pending in the General Assembly would bar board members from benefiting from contracts with the hospital systems that they oversee.

