“That’s an awful lot of money to be spent,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) said in advance of the announcement, noting that the state’s entire annual budget without the aid is $50 billion next year.

The broadband plan will invest in infrastructure to connect hard-to-reach households and improve Internet speeds, as well as pay for programs that defray the expense to be online for poor neighborhoods. State analysts estimate the money will connect more than 567,000 people to the Internet, either through a monthly subsidy to pay for service, a free device to connect to the Internet or an $147 million infrastructure investment to extend broadband service to approximately 67,000 homes.

About a quarter of Maryland’s population does not have access to the Internet, state analysts said.

Maryland leaders also plan to use stimulus money to pay for construction projects across the state, including $70 million to improve ventilation and HVAC systems in public schools by fall to make in-person learning more of a certainty. It will send about the same amount to community colleges and training academies in areas with high unemployment, McIntosh said, with the goal of boosting apprenticeship programs and retraining workers from industries decimated by shutdowns.

“A lot of these jobs aren’t coming back. A lot of these restaurants aren’t reopening,” McIntosh said. “We want to get people trained in areas that will grow after the pandemic.”

Hogan intends to use some federal assistance to defray the cost of unemployment insurance for Maryland businesses by putting $1.1 billion into the state’s unemployment system. Another pool of money will pay overtime to state employees who did not receive it while working through the pandemic.

The plan also extends cash benefits for the poor through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program, as well as stashes large sums in the state’s savings accounts and repays accounts used to fund Maryland’s $1 billion state-level stimulus package the General Assembly passed earlier this year.

That legislation sent cash payments to poor residents, helped pay overdue utility bills, gave money to food banks, provided grants to nonprofits, and gave $1,000 to people with unemployment benefits in limbo. It also gave small businesses tax breaks worth up to $9,000 and gave low- and middle-income people who received unemployment a break on their state income taxes.

The federal aid comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this month. While taxpayers have seen stimulus checks arrive in the bank accounts already, state and local governments have not yet received their disbursements.

