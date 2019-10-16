The board has been under increasing pressure to address petitions submitted by the men over the past 20 months. Hogan had told the board’s general counsel to work on a memorandum of understanding with the chief administrative law judge on how to structure the payments, saying existing guidelines were not sufficient.

On Wednesday, however, the governor said that the process was proving to be complicated, and the five exonerees should get their cases decided before the memorandum is complete.

Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), the other two members of the board, said Oct. 2 that they wanted to take action within two weeks. On Wednesday, each said they were pleased a resolution is near.

“I wish it were decided today, but I think it’s fine if it is decided in two weeks,” Kopp said. “It’s many years too late. . . But we are going to come up with a solution, and we are going to act, and these five people will be taken care of.”

Lamar Johnson, Jerome Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley Jr. and Hubert James Williams are seeking roughly $100,000 a year for each year they were incarcerated. The five collectively spent 120 years behind bars.

Williams, who has struggled with drug abuse and homelessness, was recently hospitalized after he was assaulted while sleeping on a park bench in Silver Spring. His attorneys then asked the state to provide an emergency $35,000 to pay for treatment and stable housing.

The state instead helped facilitate Williams being transferred from the hospital to in-patient drug treatment. His attorney said Wednesday that Williams is scheduled to be moved later this week to a long-term residential facility, where he could stay for up to three months.

An attorney for two other exonerees said he was “very pleased” to learn that the board plans to reach an agreement by the end of the month. It’s been a long time coming,” said Neel Lalchandani, a pro bono lawyer for Shipley and Jerome Johnson.

