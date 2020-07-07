David Weinman, who directs one of the governor’s political action committees, said Hogan is “fully focused on being governor right now.”
While it is “way too early to discuss a White House bid,” Weinman said, Hogan “has not ruled it out, and is not actively considering running for U.S. Senate in 2022.”
Hogan is the second Republican in deep blue Maryland to ever win a second term in the governor’s mansion. His consistently sky-high approval ratings have sparked widespread speculation about his political future.
A 2019 Washington Post-University of Maryland poll showed residents backing Hogan over an established Democrat for the U.S. Senate when his term expires, though Hogan has said he has little interest in Congress.
The governor toyed with a primary challenge to President Trump last year, after being courted by the “never Trump” wing of the GOP. He ultimately declined to run.
His memoir is co-written with political author and commentator Ellis Henican and set to be released by BenBella Books on July 28. Hogan depicts himself as an “unlikely” leader who steered through several crises and values pragmatism over party allegiance, according to the book’s promotional materials.
In addition to the pandemic, the book covers Hogan’s upset election in 2014, his response to the unrest in Baltimore in 2015, his treatment for lymphoma that same year and his views on overcoming polarization in politics.
Hogan’s a virtual book tour includes appearances with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, former governors Arnold Schwarzenegger of California and Jeb Bush of Florida, as well as Hogan’s friend and political mentor Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey.