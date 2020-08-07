Hogan (R), an advocate for private schools, has twice maneuvered to strip power from Montgomery County Health Officer Travis Gayles, who last week ordered all private school campuses closed at least through Oct. 1. Regardless of extensive safety precautions taken by individual schools, Gayles said, there are far too many coronavirus cases in the community to allow students and teachers to gather.

It is the latest example of the liberal, affluent county of 1 million bucking Hogan on the virus. Montgomery reopened businesses and public gathering places more slowly than other parts of the state, and Gayles sent an email on behalf of six county health officers last month urging the state to reimpose restrictions amid a surge of new virus cases statewide. Hogan refused to do so.



On private schools, Gayles was using the power Hogan gave local governments to decide when and how to reopen their communities. Private schools were not expressly mentioned in the governor’s emergency order, however, and Hogan soon revoked the power by rewriting the order to specifically exclude schools.

AD

AD

Private schools and private school parents, meanwhile, sued over Gayles’s ruling.

Bruce Marcus, the private litigator hired to defend the county, said Gayles “has joined an elite club of American heroes,” likening him to Deborah Birx and Anthony S. Fauci, national infectious disease experts who have criticized the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and been pilloried by the president.

Gayles “has been vilified by those whose personal interests are not aligned with the interest of protecting public health and safety,” Marcus said. “Dr. Gayles is not a politician. He is a physician and a scientist.”

Montgomery County Public Schools announced last week that the system would begin the academic year online. But private schools, and parents who send their children to them, believe their schools should be treated more like private businesses: not tethered to standards designed for one of the largest school systems in the country. Many private schools spent heavily to retrofit their buildings and drafted carefully designed reopening plans that they say would be safe.



Timothy Maloney, the lawyer representing the private school community, said Gayles’s directive appears to be the only order of its kind in the country. He accused the county of wanting to avoid dramatically different learning situations for public school and private school students. And he noted that bars, restaurants and other businesses have been allowed to reopen, provided they do it safely.

AD

AD

“The county’s motivation has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with their own notions of fairness and equity,” Maloney said. “They can’t stand the idea that private school students will attending classrooms in person when public schools are closed.”

Gayles, a pediatrician who started his medical career studying the impact of violence among minority youth in Chicago, has made health equity a top priority in his current job.

While he has not cited fairness in his decision on private schools, the county last year joined a number of liberal communities in passing a racial-equity law. Among other things, the law requires that every bill considered by the council include a statement detailing the proposal’s impact on equity among different demographic groups.

AD

In an impassioned speech on Tuesday, County Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) warned that students and employees who return to private schools could become “super spreaders” of the disease. That scenario, he noted, would be particularly dangerous for the county’s African American and Latino residents, who have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

AD

Michael Petrilli, a Montgomery County parent who is president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative-leaning education think tank, said private and parochial schools have stronger incentives than public schools to reopen on campus: Their parents can withdraw financial support if they are dissatisfied.

“If these high-end private schools say ‘we’re not going back until there’s a vaccine,’ a lot of parents might say, ‘Forget that,’ ” he said. “It’s not worth $40,000 a year for Zoom school.”

After Hogan rewrote his health directive, Gayles reissued his own order, this time under a power granted him by state law. The next day, Thursday, the governor sent a memo to every health officer in the state saying that law could not be used to issue a blanket closure of private schools.

AD

Maloney, the attorney representing the private school community, has a long personal history with Hogan — dating back to childhood and days at a private Catholic high school in Prince George’s County. But Maloney said he didn’t need to lobby the governor on this issue. Hogan responded to the public uproar on his own.

AD

“I did thank him afterward, though,” Maloney said.

State Health Secretary Robert R. Neall said each private school should be “provided with the individualized opportunity” to decide how to reopen in the fall. Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci noted that the governor did not dictate decisions for public schools, either; they have been making decisions based on guidance from Maryland Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon. “He’s not trying to make some sort of political statement about private schools,” Ricci said.

AD

But the governor’s critics see him using his political might in ways they say are contrary to the approach he took early in the pandemic, when he allowed local leaders to opt out of reopening if they believed it was not safe.

“Respectfully, I think we should trust the public health experts,” said Del. Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery). “I do not think it’s that big an ask for private schools to start in-person instruction a few weeks later.”

The governor’s allies view the ask as a slippery slope. Maryland House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel) and Whip Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) said Friday that they would seek help from Rep. Andy Harris, the lone Maryland Republican in Congress, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in overturning Gayles’s order. They asked Hogan to issue an order declaring all schools essential, a move they say will allow private schools across the state to open.

AD

AD

“It’s time to stop the weaponization of covid-19 against Americans,” Szeliga said. “An unelected bureaucrat ... should not have the power or authority to override the decisions of parents for their own children’s education.”

Senate Minority Whip Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (R-Queen Anne’s) said Hogan was trying to create a targeted approach. “He’s made decisions, regardless of popularity, based on the science,” Hershey said. “People really think all of a sudden he’s going to disregard all that and start making political decisions?”

As Montgomery issued its second health order Wednesday night, parents from private and parochial schools demonstrated — wearing masks and standing apart from each other — behind the county executive’s offices in Rockville. “Our Schools are Safe,” one handwritten poster said. “Let Parents Decide,” said another.

AD

AD

Kevin O’Rourke, a parent who has helped lead the opposition, noted Thursday that in other parts of Maryland, including neighboring Prince George’s County, parents are not “having to fight with their county government to send their children to school.”

Prince George’s Health Officer Ernest L. Carter said in a statement that he is reviewing the safety plans provided by private schools in the county, which leads the state in coronavirus infections. “Data continue to drive our decision-making,” Carter said.

Some Montgomery private schools already had chosen to join the vast majority of the state’s public school systems in launching the year online. Another, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, announced Thursday that the year would begin virtually — regardless of how the court battle turns out.

AD

AD

“We know the legal wrangling is not over yet,” the school wrote in a letter posted on the school website. “The to and fro has certainly not made it easier for us to make our decision.”

Coronavirus infections have plateaued in Montgomery since mid-June, but rose statewide in July. Within the county, there are still 91 new cases a day, on average. Gayles said that number would need to be fewer than 10 for reopening to be safe.

Jeffrey Henig, a professor of political science and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, said local officials in other jurisdictions across the country may be unwilling to challenge influential parochial or private school communities.

“They’re overwhelmed and they’ve got immediate pressing things to do, and in that context a lot of public officials would say ‘we don’t need to deal with this now,’ ” he said.

AD

Montgomery County, on the other hand, is a hub of liberal, strong government that is more willing to take it on, he said, “with the notion that government has a right and a responsibility to put some constraints on individual freedoms and private organizations” amid a health crisis.

Private schools families may say it’s up to them, Henig said, but “it’s not just a question of those kids and those families if there’s a concern that operating those schools would contribute to community spread.”