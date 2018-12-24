Oxon Cove Park is a working farm with cows and chickens which has been operated by the National Park Service since 1959. (Rachel Chason/The Washington Post)

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is in the process of briefing members of Maryland’s congressional delegation about his plan to exchange state land in western Maryland for federal land in Prince George’s County, where he wants the Washington Redskins to build a new stadium.

Hogan’s nonbinding agreement with the Department of Interior, the details of which became public in response to a public records request, show the governor agreed to help the federal government acquire 2,481 acres in South Mountain State Battlefield in exchange for 512 acres in Oxon Cove Park.

Such an exchange would require congressional approval.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), whose district includes Oxon Cove Park, said Hogan’s plan to convince the Redskins to build a stadium on the site could be problematic because of lack of infrastructure threats to the environment.

Brown’s district also includes FedEx Field in Landover, which the Redskins built in 1997.The congressman, who has met with Hogan about his proposal, said Oxon Cove “presents considerably more challenges than staying” in Landover.

“While you can make any site work, the question is: How much does it cost to make it work? And who’s going to pay for it?” Brown said.



Then-Prince George’s County executive Rushern L. Baker III poses with then-Gov.-elect Larry Hogan, Redskins fullback Darrel Young and team owner Daniel Snyder as the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation gives away turkeys on November, 25, 2014 in Landover, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

[Activists, residents resist Hogan’s push for Redskins stadium at Oxon Cove]

In Prince George’s, environmentalists and some residents are angry about the potential loss of the park, which includes historical exhibits and a working farm. Local officials say they are skeptical a stadium would work on the site without the additional of public transit, and unsure about who would pay for that transit.

“We’re not as rich as Washington or Loudoun,” said Prince George’s council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6), referring to the affluent Northern Virginia community where the Redskins practice, also a potential stadium site. “We don’t want to pay for anything we should not be paying for.”

But Davis also noted that Oxon Cove, which sits on the banks of the banks of the Potomac River, would offer a “beautiful view” for a stadium or any other development.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said questions about infrastructure improvements and who would pay for them are “premature” because “there are no specific development plans for the site.”



OXON HILL, MD — DECEMBER 16: A fowl roams the grounds at Oxon Cove Park and Oxon Hill Farm on Sunday December 16, 2018 in Oxon Hill, MD. The area is a possible landing spot for a new Washington Redskins stadium. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

She noted that state has partnered with private entities in the past to provide transportation and waterway improvements, and environmental protection, to support “major economic development projects.”

In addition to the expected congressional review, a series of appraisals and surveys need to be undertaken by the state and federal government before the land-swap agreement is finalized, Chasse said.

[Federal budget fight slows Redskins’ path to build new stadium at RFK site]

D.C.’s efforts to bring the Redskins back to Washington suffered a setback last week when Congress failed to come to terms on legislation that would have granted the federally owned land at the former RFK Stadium site to the city.

Members of the Democratic-controlled House are expected to be less enthusiastic about handing over control of the federally controlled land — which could also be a problem for Hogan’s plan.

Neither the Park Service nor the Department of Interior responded to requests for comment about plans for South Mountain State Battlefield, which is located near Antietam National Battlefield.

Brown said the Redskins should put out a Request for Proposals, as the FBI did when it planed to leave the District, to make clear what the team is looking in a new facility.

“If you’re going to make an ‘ask’ for public support, that’s going to be difficult. But be clear,” Brown said.

Price George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s spokesman, John Erzen, said Hogan’s office “is taking the lead” on discussions about the Oxon Cove site going forward.

“No matter what happens, we want to make sure any process that takes place has community involvement and input,” Erzen said.

He also said the common perception that the Redskins’ lease at FedEx field “expires” in 2027, requiring them to move somewhere new, is incorrect.

County officials have reviewed the covenants between the county and the team from 1997, Erzen said. They determined the Redskins must play at FedEx until Sep. 13, 2027, but are free to continue playing there after that date.

Brown said he would like to see the Redskins use the more than 200 acres at Landover to build a new stadium, accompanied by restaurants and other entertainment venues to make it “more of a 365 day a year, 24/7 venue.”

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has spoken fondly about RFK, where the Redskins used to play, and about having a stadium located in a city. But former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) argued amenities built near the stadium in recent years, and planned for the near future, could help create a “downtown feel.”

“There’s enough that’s coming in the next three years that fans will want to stay in the county,” Baker said, citing new hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Like Hogan, Baker also had explored gaining control of Oxon Cove for a stadium, writing a letter to President Trump to make the request. He said he was not aware of Hogan’s efforts with the Department of the Interior.

“The good news is that everyone was working toward the same goal: how to keep the team here,” Baker said, noting that the Oxon Cove site has the benefit of being accessible from the Wharf in D.C. and the waterfront in Alexandria.

Asked which site he thought would be best, Baker said he wasn’t sure.

“We’ve never been in that position as a county before,” he said. “It’s two great options.”