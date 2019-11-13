Mitchell will replace former Republican state senator Chris Shank, who is leaving the post after three years to take a job in the private sector.
The appointment also further reinforces a regional power shift that has boosted the influence of Democrats from the Baltimore area: new House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones is from Baltimore County, and the presumed next Senate president is Sen. Bill Ferguson, who is from Baltimore City.
Mitchell’s grandparents — Juanita Jackson Mitchell and Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. — were civil rights activists. She was the first African American woman to practice law in Maryland, and he was a civil rights adviser to President Richard M. Nixon and an NAACP lobbyist.
In his new role, Mitchell will lobby the legislature to support Hogan’s agenda and defend the administration's policies. He has served on the Baltimore City Council and as a delegate representing the city.