Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) named a prominent Democrat as his top lobbyist in Annapolis on Wednesday, elevating Keiffer J. Mitchell Jr. as his chief negotiator with the Democratic-majority General Assembly.

Mitchell, a former politician and part of a storied family of Baltimore civil rights activists, has worked as a Hogan aide since the governor’s 2015 inauguration. He is also a former history teacher at a Baltimore private school. He takes over the lobbyist job as the Democrats, who have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, weigh a once-in-a-generation overhaul of public schools.