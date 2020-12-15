“I am honored to help lead No Labels at a time when our message of putting aside partisan differences for the common good is needed more than ever,” Hogan said in a statement. “Amid this awful pandemic, the people in my state and across our country are desperate for leaders to work across the aisle and focus on solving the urgent problems we face.”

Hogan, who is term-limited, will complete his second term as governor in 2022. He flirted with the idea of challenging President Trump in the GOP primary but opted against entering the race.

In a departure from his first term as governor, Hogan has become more involved in national politics. Earlier this year he hosted fundraisers for GOP candidates across the country, including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Hogan, who recently served as chairman of the National Governors Association, is one of the most popular governors in the country, with approval ratings in his state that have hovered around 70 percent.

He has been a leading GOP critic of Trump’s efforts to invalidate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and cast his own vote in the presidential contest for the late Ronald Reagan.

While Hogan presents himself as a measured moderate, willing to work across the aisle — and has been lauded nationally for his efforts — he has been widely criticized by Democrats in his home state over policies on education, transportation and the state’s response to violence in Baltimore.