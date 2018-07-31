Maryland’s Republican governor used a visit to Montgomery County on Tuesday as an opportunity to question President Trump’s trade policy — and to predict that he will win the deeply blue county in November’s gubernatorial election.

Hogan, who is being challenged by former NAACP president Ben Jealous (D), called Montgomery “really important” to victory.

It is the most populous jurisdiction in the state, with just over 1 million residents, and one of four that Hogan lost in 2014. Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1 in Montgomery, and independents outnumber Republicans as well.

“I think we have a shot at winning Montgomery County, which would be unheard of for a Republican,” Hogan said. “But I think we’re going to do it.”

A spokesman for Jealous, whose running mate, Susan Turnbull, is from Montgomery, dismissed Hogan’s prediction.

“Larry Hogan is going to lose Montgomery County for the same reason he’ll lose this election, which is that Marylanders don’t feel any better off today than they did four years ago,” campaign spokesman Bryan Doherty said.



BlueStar Senior Tech chief executive Robert O. Wray Jr., left, gives a tour to Hogan. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Hogan’s relatively moderate stances — he has long distanced himself from Trump, and recently said he would not fill out the National Rifle Association’s candidate questionnaire or accept donations from the group — have contributed to his high approval ratings among Democrats.

He has been praised by some Democratic politicians — including Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, who says he will not decide whether to endorse Jealous until they can discuss how some of his policy proposals would affect county residents.

Leggett told The Washington Post last week that the governor has “worked very well with me.” On Tuesday, Hogan called Leggett a “great partner.”

Hogan stopped by a Gaithersburg retirement community, where he received enthusiastic applause at a birthday party for a 105-year-old resident. He then headed to a Rockville industrial park to tour a veteran-owned electronic-device company whose executives say they are worried about the effect of the Trump administration’s tariffs on consumer electronics from China.

BlueStar SeniorTech chief executive Robert O. Wray Jr. guided Hogan through a display of the firm’s wares — medical-alert pendants, pillboxes that remind seniors when to medicate, devices to prevent kitchen fires. He said the tariffs mean that the cost of some of the devices will increase by 25 percent.

“For us in this little company, that’s going to be about $10,000 a month,” Wray told the governor.

Hogan noted that tariffs are set at the federal, not state, level.

“I can tell you it’s something we’re focused on because it impacts our state and our jobs, and we’re working hard to grow our economy and put people to work,” Hogan said.

He said that as newly elected vice chair of the National Governors Association, he would work with other governors to lobby the federal government for “common sense” in U.S. trade policy.

“Some of the policy isn’t very well thought-out,” he said.

That was enough for Wray, who called Hogan the “least Trumpish” Republican governor in the nation.

“I want him to know he has constituents in his blue, nonagricultural state that are paying the price literally for these tariffs,” Wray said. “I know he can’t do anything about it. All he can do is know it’s causing pain for people like us.”