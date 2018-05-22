Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raised more than $1.2 million between April 10 and May 15, amassing more money in 35 days than some of his Democratic challengers since they launched their campaigns last year.

In a memo obtained by The Washington Post, Hogan’s campaign chairman said the Republican governor and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who do not have primary opponents, have more than $9 million cash on hand for their reelection bid.

“Despite the fact that we were legally prohibited from fundraising during the three-month legislative session, Hogan for Governor remains in a very strong financial position,” Tom Kelso wrote. “We exceeded our goals for the period, and, with your help, expect to continue fundraising at a similar or greater pace throughout the balance of the campaign.”

With $9 million in their war chest, Hogan has nearly twice as much cash on hand as their predecessors, Gov. Martin O’Malley and Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown (D) had in their accounts eight years ago.

Kelso said that nearly 70 percent of the donations come from smaller-level donors, who gave $250 or less.

New campaign finance reports are scheduled to be released by the state Board of Election on Tuesday.

The reports, which will show how much candidates have raised since Jan. 11 through May 15, are expected to offer a final glimpse of how the seven major candidates vying to unseat Hogan are faring five weeks before the primary.

In reports filed in January, Kevin Kamenetz, who died earlier this month, had a $2 million war chest, the largest among the Democratic candidates. Since his death, questions have swirled about what will happen to the money in Kamenetz’ account, the joint account shared with his running mate, Valerie Ervin, and Ervin’s individual account. Ervin announced her bid to replace Kamenetz last week.

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous and Baltimore attorney James Shea followed closing behind Kamenetz by raising $1.5 million each last year.

Kelso said Hogan’s “flush bank account and determination to continue aggressively fundraising in the future months” will allow Hogan to outspend his Democratic opponent in the fall “to effectively communicate his record.”