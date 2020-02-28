Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raised $1.1 million last year for a superPAC created to sway public opinion, according to records released to The Washington Post on Friday.

The governor’s Change Maryland Action Fund unveiled two television ads attacking Democrats in the Maryland legislature. The ads, which will appear online as well as on cable and broadcast television, encourage residents to call lawmakers and urge them to either to pass Hogan’s proposals to combat crime in Baltimore or reject a plan to broaden the sales tax in order to pay for a Democratically backed education overhaul.

Hogan (R) is term-limited, but has solicited unlimited donations from supporters into federal campaign accounts that — because he is not running for office — are exempt from Maryland’s campaign finance donation limits.

According to a confidential memo obtained by The Post last fall, Hogan and his supporters set a goal of raising $2 million into a pair of political groups.

Organizers provided The Post with fundraising records for one of those organizations on Friday. The records show the vast majority of donors contributed less than $1,000 apiece. A dozen donors crossed the $25,000 threshold, including: Fred Smith, vice president of Sinclair Broadcasting; Marc Weller developer of the Port Covington project in Baltimore; and Chris Larsen of Halmar International.

Halmar’s website says it is pursuing Hogan’s $9 billion public-private partnership that would add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.