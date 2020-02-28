Hogan (R) is term-limited, but has solicited unlimited donations from supporters into federal campaign accounts that — because he is not running for office — are exempt from Maryland’s campaign finance donation limits.
According to a confidential memo obtained by The Post last fall, Hogan and his supporters set a goal of raising $2 million into a pair of political groups.
Organizers provided The Post with fundraising records for one of those organizations on Friday. The records show the vast majority of donors contributed less than $1,000 apiece. A dozen donors crossed the $25,000 threshold, including: Fred Smith, vice president of Sinclair Broadcasting; Marc Weller developer of the Port Covington project in Baltimore; and Chris Larsen of Halmar International.
Halmar’s website says it is pursuing Hogan’s $9 billion public-private partnership that would add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.