The returned donations were made public in Hogan’s campaign finance report, which was filed last week, and were first reported by the Baltimore Sun. The report shows a balance of $7,656.42 in Hogan’s campaign account and details campaign contributions and expenditures from Jan. 10, 2019, to Jan. 8 of this year.

Jared DeMarinis, director of the candidacy and campaign finance division of the state Board of Elections, said Tuesday that returning the checks does not resolve the complaint by the state Democratic Party, which alleged “a pattern” of campaign violations.

The “matter is still being reviewed,” DeMarinis said. “The state board is working with the campaign to review any and all outstanding issues.”

Chris Ashby, an attorney for Hogan’s campaign, said in an email that the refunds are a “tiny fraction, about one-third of one percent, of the $19 million we raised from 50,000 donors in the course of Governor Hogan’s winning campaign.”

“We are winding down the campaign and as a part of that process have refunded the excessive portions of a handful of contributions,” he said.

Under Maryland law, any liability for exceeding the campaign limit falls on the donor, not the campaign that receives the money.

The Democratic Party complaint in July alleged that Hogan took contributions totaling more than $500,000 during the 2018 election cycle from several “suspicious LLCs.”

State party officials suspected the companies because they had similar names and the same addresses, appeared to have similar business affiliations or contributed on the same date as the other LLCs connected to the addresses.

Among the donations returned by the Hogan campaign was $500 from Gerard E. Evans Ltd., an entity connected to the state’s top lobbyist; $500 from Hogan Companies LLC, the real estate company formerly headed by Hogan himself and now run by a trust; $5,000 from Len Stoler Inc.; and two $4,000 donations from Johnson Sewer & Drain Contractors of Talbot County.

