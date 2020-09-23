The nation’s highest court, he said, deserves “a dignified process.”
The governor — a frequent critic of President Trump who flirted with a primary challenge against him last year — said it would similarly be inappropriate to “question the integrity of the court or even pack the court,” a reference to some Democrats’ proposal to expand the number of justices if Trump’s nominee is seated.
“We can’t let her death create more division,” Hogan said during an appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival.
His remarks were recorded Tuesday, a few hours after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced he would consider the president’s choice for the seat, effectively paving the way for a nomination vote.
Other Republicans who have publicly split with the White House and GOP leaders over the timing of an appointment include Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine).
Hogan, a term-limited governor, has publicly said he did not vote for Trump in 2016.
In June, he released a memoir and said he has not ruled out a presidential bid in 2024.