Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that the state would be moving forward with building a radio tower in Olney, despite objections from Montgomery’s county executive and some community members. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the state will move forward with building a public safety radio tower in northern Montgomery County, despite plans from County Executive Marc Elrich to find a new location for the site.

“While certain local officials have expressed concern over the location of the tower, our administration remains committed to providing our emergency responders with the tools necessary to adequately protect our communities,” Hogan (R) wrote in a letter to the president of the county’s firefighters’ union.

Hogan’s move lends support to the county’s public safety officials who have spent years campaigning for an updated communications system to replace the outdated one that has at times left first responders struggling to communicate, including over a 14-hour period during Mother’s Day weekend. According to a report by county council staff, the “end-of-life” date for the current system was 2009.

The county had been planning on sharing the proposed state tower at the Intercounty connector and Georgia Avenue in Olney as part of its new 22-tower public safety radio system.

But in March, Elrich (D) called for the county to find new locations for the Olney tower and another tower in Bretton Woods after receiving pushback from community members concerned about potential health and other effects.

The move put Elrich at odds with some public safety officials and county council members, who have argued that these concerns should not outweigh the safety risks posed by the state of the current system.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said the county executive’s office had been notified of the state’s decision to move forward with the tower. Elrich’s spokesman, Barry Hudson, did not comment Wednesday.

In May, the county’s chief administrative officer, Andrew Kleine, said that the $45 million plan to upgrade the 11-tower system will stay on schedule even without final approval of the two towers. But a county council staff report said Elrich’s decision to relocate the towers could push completion back by up to two years.

Montgomery County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large), who has advocated for Elrich to move forward with the towers, said Hogan’s statement is a boon to public safety officials campaigning for an updated system.

“In effect, the governor is saying, ‘I’m going to build a tower here either way,’ ” he said.

Along with council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3), Riemer is sponsoring a new budget amendment Tuesday that will explicitly list the two disputed locations as part of the new system that the county executive will be asked to approve.

Matt Quinn, president of the Greater Olney Civic Association, which has been working with the county to find a new location for the tower, said he sympathizes with the challenges faced by the first responders, but was disappointed with the way state and county government have handled the upgrade.

“Now, they’re just going to ram it down our throats, and we’re supposed to say, ‘Gee, thanks’?” Quinn said. “It’s terrible government, [but] as a little tiny community like Olney, we’re pretty powerless to do anything.”

Hogan’s announcement comes two weeks after he criticized county officials for “standing in the way” of building the new tower.

“Reliable communications can mean the difference between life and death,” he wrote on Twitter.

