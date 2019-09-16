Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is scheduled to leave next week for an eight-day “infrastructure trade mission” to Australia, joined by Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and James F. Ports, the executive director of the Transportation Authority.

In a statement, Hogan called the trip an opportunity to “exchange ideas and innovations to modernize our roads, bridges, transit and ports in order to meet the needs of the 21st century” and to forge partnerships to create jobs.

The trade mission, which runs from Sept. 22-30 and includes visits to Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, is Hogan’s first since being reelected in 2018 and taking the helm of the National Governors Association this summer. In his first term, Hogan led trade missions to Asia, Israel and Europe.

