Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appeared on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday along with fellow Republican and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, vowing to — what else? — terminate partisan gerrymandering.

Hogan, who is mulling a 2020 challenge to President Trump, and Schwarzenegger, the movie star turned politician, spoke at a rally organized by Common Cause and the League of Women Voters against the practice of drawing political districts to favor a particular political party.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the first oral arguments in two cases — one centered on Republican gerrymandering in North Carolina, the other challenging Democratic-led gerrymandering in Maryland.

“It’s time we end gerrymandering, here at the Supreme Court — what do you think about that?” a hoarse Hogan asked the crowd, many of whom were bundled up against the brisk weather and carrying red, white and blue signs reading “Fair Maps” and “End Gerrymandering Now.”

A bearded Schwarzenegger, who left office in 2011, drew upon a dusty but nonetheless crowd-satisfying reference to his 35-year-old action-film role: “We must terminate gerrymandering!” he said, calling the practice “a national disgrace and a national scandal.”

Schwarzenegger declared “Hasta la vista” to the practice at a similar rally two years ago, when the Supreme Court took up a partisan gerrymandering case from Wisconsin. (The justices declined to decide that case, instead remanding it to the lower court.)



Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, wait for their turn to speak at an anti-gerrymandering rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

California voters approved creating an independent redistricting commission for their state in 2008, while Schwarzenegger was in office.

In November, a three-judge panel declared Maryland’s 6th Congressional District gerrymandered by Democrats to the point of unconstitutionality and ordered that the lines be redrawn before the 2020 election.

That order has been stayed while the Supreme Court considers an appeal of the case, which was brought by Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D).

In the meantime, Hogan created an emergency commission — originally made up of three Republicans, three Democrats and three unaffiliated voters — to come up with a new map for the 6th District, which now stretches from conservative western Maryland to liberal Montgomery County.

The commission this month shed two of its unaffiliated members who ended up being ineligible to serve. It is supposed to send a new map for the district to Hogan, who has planned to submit the proposal to the General Assembly as emergency legislation.



Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at the rally. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

But leaders in both chambers have indicated they will not advance that legislation and are waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision before they act. The high court has declared racially based gerrymandering unconstitutional, but has not made an equivalent ruling regarding gerrymandering that favors a specific political party.

