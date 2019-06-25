State-owned buildings in Maryland must reduce their energy consumption by 10 percent over the next decade under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The initiative requires the state Department of General Services to conduct an audit each year of the least energy-efficient buildings the state owns. The department will also manage a plan to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions for state property.

Maryland spends $210 million a year on utilities for state buildings, according to Energy Administration director Mary Beth Tung.

Hogan (R) signed a 2016 environmental bill that set a new target to slash emissions statewide to 40 percent below 2006 levels by 2030. This year, he allowed a bill that says the state must get 50 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar by 2030 to become law without his signature.

The governor said he was committed to combating climate change but had “serious concerns” over the cost of the 2019 bill and whether it will preserve jobs in the state and have the impact legislators are expecting.

