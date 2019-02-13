Amelia Chasse Alcivar, the communications director for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), is joining the senior staff of the Republican Governors Association.

Chasse Alcivar will leave the post she has held for the past 10 months on March 15. She joined the administration in September 2016 as deputy communications director.

In an announcement of its senior staff for the next four years, the RGA said Chasse Alcivar would be director of communications. The departing spokeswoman said working for Hogan “has been an incredible honor.”

She previously worked as a press secretary for America Rising PAC and as a press secretary for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Chasse Alcivar is the latest change in Hogan’s executive team in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the governor announced two new deputy chiefs of staff were joining his office.

