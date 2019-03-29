Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) spoke at a rally against gerrymandering in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan sent a bill to the Maryland General Assembly this week that would create new boundaries for the state’s gerrymandered 6th Congressional District, but the Democrats who control the legislature appear unlikely to act on it before adjourning April 8.

Alexandra Hughes, a spokeswoman for Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) said while House leadership allowed the introduction of the bill “as a courtesy,” Busch wants the Supreme Court to issue a ruling on gerrymandering to provide a “national solution to this national problem.”

The map Hogan submitted as emergency legislation Thursday would place all of Frederick County in the 6th District, while bisecting Montgomery County between the 6th and 8th districts.

Hughes said Hogan provided no information to legislators about his bill before sending it over. She questioned the composition of the Hogan-appointed commission that designed the new district, saying there were “serious questions about registered lobbyists, out-of-state residents, and Republican fundraisers apparently drawing the map.”

The office of state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) declined to comment.

“We’re asking for an up-or-down vote, or at least a hearing,” Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said.

The map stemmed from a nonpartisan commission Hogan created after a three-judge panel ruled in November that the 6th District had been gerrymandered by Democrats to the point of unconstitutionality and must be redrawn before the 2020 election.

The commission, made up of three Republicans, three Democrats and three unaffiliated voters, held public hearings and considered map proposals submitted by members of the public.

It ultimately opted to go with a map submitted by an Oregon-based writer for the liberal politics blog Daily Kos. Meanwhile, two of the commission’s unaffiliated members resigned, after it was determined they were not eligible to serve in the group. One had been a registered lobbyist, while the other had not been a Maryland voter for at least three consecutive years.

The 6th Congressional District last was redrawn in 2011, when Democratic mapmakers altered the boundaries to include more liberal Montgomery voters while moving conservative voters out of the district. The following year, the longtime Republican incumbent, Roscoe Bartlett, lost to Democrat John Delaney. Another Democrat, David Trone, won the seat in November.

Republican voters who had been drawn out of the 6th District challenged the boundaries, saying they had been disenfranchised. Their lawsuit led to the ruling that the map should be redrawn.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case along with another gerrymandering case out of North Carolina.

Oral arguments on those cases took place on Tuesday. Hogan joined fellow Republican and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in front of the courthouse to denounce gerrymandering.

On Friday, the former action star and bodybuilder tweeted a video of himself pumping iron at the gym — then turning to the camera to pump Hogan’s bill.

“Governor Hogan has this unbelievable bill out there, where a bipartisan commission has drawn the district lines,” Schwarzenegger said, adding that viewers should call their representatives: “Do it now.”

