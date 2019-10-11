The popular two-term governor said he is “not ready” to say he supports an impeachment or a removal of the president, but thinks an inquiry of his conduct is warranted. House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry just over two weeks ago, focusing on Trump’s pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and his son Hunter.

Hogan joins fellow Republican Govs. Phil Scott (Vermont) and Charlie Baker (Mass.) in backing an investigation. But Hogan, who is term-limited and decided against a primary challenge to Trump earlier this year, also raised concerns about the process moving forward.

“I’m concerned about can we have a fair and objective one, and I’m not sure we can in this Democratic Congress,” he said.

Hogan, an outspoken critic of Trump, reiterated that he did not vote for the Republican nominee in 2016. “Look, I didn't support the president the first time,” he told Hoover in the interview. “He has certainly done nothing to make me, you know, more supportive.”

Earlier Thursday, Hogan was asked during an event hosted by Yahoo! Finance in New York City whether Congress should move forward with articles of impeachment. He answered that it was too early to say but that he is “troubled” by allegations.

