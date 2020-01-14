Hogan (R) also said his separate capital budget would cover every backlogged school construction project in the state, enablinga proposal he and Democratic leaders have pitched to quickly build, renovate or fix schools.

The governor held a news conferenceTuesday to offer highlights of what he is calling his “accountability budget,” but will not release the proposal until Wednesday, after he briefs the General Assembly’s all-Democratic top leadership.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether all of his top initiatives represented a continuation of existing programs or the decision to put additional resources behind them.

Asked about proposals that would benefit the Washington region, Hogan pointed to already-announced projects that include replacing American Legion Bridge and a hotly debated plan to build toll lanes on part of the Capital Beltway and I-270.

The governor proposed giving Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) $2.6 million per year to hire 25 new prosecutors and support staff to investigate gun crimes, firearm trafficking and gang activity statewide. He noted that polls show crime is the top concern of residents statewide.

Hogan recently announced that he intends to use state resources to address violence in Baltimore, which has seen record homicide rates in recent years.

He said he set aside money for his plan to publish public records of how judges sentence violent criminals, an initiative he said would bring “judicial transparency” to sentencing.

And while he highlighted a $94 million expansion of prekindergarten — an initiative proposed and passed by Democrats last year — he criticized the majority party for pressing forward with a sweeping education overhaul estimated to cost $4 billion per year when fully implemented.

Hogan said “the state should not and cannot” approve the full program “without any plan whatsoever about where the funding is going to come from.”

Democratic legislative General Assembly leaders, who have a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, have vowed to pass the overhaul and promised no traditional taxes increases to pay for it. But they so far have not presented a comprehensive plan to pay the tab long term.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is pushing a first-in-the-nation bill to tax social media platforms and Internet companies for putting targeted digital advertising on the screens of Maryland residents. Ferguson said such a tax could generate $100 million per year or more.

Meanwhile, Hogan has emphasized accountability in education, saying Monday that it’s what “Marylanders are demanding ... to make sure that those dollars are being well spent.

The governor highlighted a previously announced, costly project to expand the 125-year-old Howard Street Tunnel near Baltimore, whichbottlenecks commerce because it too small to accommodate double-stacked freight trains leaving the Port of Baltimore. Hogan praised progress on the long-stalled expansion as one of the biggest economic development projects in state history.